  • Deccan Gladiators beats Bangla Tigers | T10 League points table 2022
Articles
Deccan Gladiators beats Bangla Tigers by 10 wickets in the 20th match of the Dubai T10 league at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Playing the first Bangla Tigers sets a target of 108 runs with an overwhelming inning of Iftikhar Ahmed of  51 runs, in response, Deccan Gladiators’ opening batters enjoyed every corner of the stadium with immense boundaries and chased the target in 9th over without loss of any wicket.

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 LeaguePWLDNRRPts
1 Deccan Gladiators64202.0138
2 Team Abu Dhabi53110.0987
3 New York Strikers43100.5256
4 Morrisville Samp Army53200.3756
5 Northern Warriors52300.2004
6 The Chennai Braves6240-0.8254
7 Bangla Tigers6240-1.2444
8 Delhi Bulls5131-1.1303
