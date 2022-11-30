Deccan Gladiators beats Bangla Tigers | T10 League points table 2022

Deccan Gladiators beats Bangla Tigers by 10 wickets in the 20th match of the Dubai T10 league at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Playing the first Bangla Tigers sets a target of 108 runs with an overwhelming inning of Iftikhar Ahmed of 51 runs, in response, Deccan Gladiators’ opening batters enjoyed every corner of the stadium with immense boundaries and chased the target in 9th over without loss of any wicket.

T10 League points table 2022

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Deccan Gladiators 6 4 2 0 2.013 8 2 Team Abu Dhabi 5 3 1 1 0.098 7 3 New York Strikers 4 3 1 0 0.525 6 4 Morrisville Samp Army 5 3 2 0 0.375 6 5 Northern Warriors 5 2 3 0 0.200 4 6 The Chennai Braves 6 2 4 0 -0.825 4 7 Bangla Tigers 6 2 4 0 -1.244 4 8 Delhi Bulls 5 1 3 1 -1.130 3