Delhi Bulls lose to Deccan Gladiators by 18 runs

Deccan Gladiators scored 140/2 thanks to Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran fireworks. The Delhi Bulls fought back valiantly, scoring 122/4 in 10 overs but losing by 18 runs in the third match of the fifth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. The match saw an astounding total of 262 runs scored.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore stole the show for Gladiators with an unbeaten 82 off 33 balls with eight fours and six sixes, supported by Nicholas Pooran’s 34 off 17 balls with three fours and two maximums.

The Delhi Bulls rallied behind Tim David’s 48 off 24 balls and Rilee Rossouw’s 28 runs. They ultimately fell 18 runs short.

The Delhi Bulls won the toss and chose to field.

They got off to a good start when Imad Wasim got the dangerous Jason Roy out with the last ball of the first over.

The Deccan Gladiators were then led by captain Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. In the second over, Kohler-Cadmore hit Waqas Maqsood for a six and a boundary.

Richard Gleeson was also hit for two boundaries in the fourth over.

Dominic Darkes’ fifth over was fully utilised by both batsmen, with 22 runs putting them in a strong position.

Keemo Paul, who bowled the sixth over, was also hit for two sixes and a four by Kohler-Cadmore. That over resulted in eighteen runs.

Shiraz Ahmed was brought in for the seventh over in the hopes of making a breakthrough. Kohler-Cadmore also did not spare him, slamming him for a six and a four. They scored 100 runs in the seventh over.

The bowling attack continued its slaughter, with 40 runs scored in the final three overs as Kohler Cadmore remained unbeaten on 82 at the end of the innings.

Unfortunately, the Delhi Bulls got off to a shaky start. They lost opener Rahkeem Cornwall for two runs in the first over.

In the second over from Andre Russell, Tom Banton hit two boundaries for 12 runs.

David Wiese, known for his ability to bowl tight overs, lived up to his reputation by bowling Banton out in the third over with a tricky slower delivery.

Abu Dhabi T10 League P W L D NRR Pts 1 Deccan Gladiators 4 3 1 0 1.900 6 2 Morrisville Samp Army 3 3 0 0 1.719 6 3 New York Strikers 3 2 1 0 0.300 4 4 Team Abu Dhabi 3 1 1 1 -1.015 3 5 Delhi Bulls 4 1 2 1 -1.103 3 6 The Chennai Braves 3 1 2 0 -0.093 2 7 Northern Warriors 4 1 3 0 -0.611 2

