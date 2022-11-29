Ecuador vs Senegal Live score | FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Update

Today’s game is a must win for Senegal. They will have to beat Ecuador if they wish to advance to the last 16 while the South American nation only needs a draw.

Senegal probably needs to win to move on to the round of 16. If Qatar beats the Netherlands by two goals or more, a draw may be enough.

Senegal xi: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo, Ciss, Pape Gueye, Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sarr, Dia

Ecuador xi: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Estrada, Valencia

Ecuador vs Senegal Live score

