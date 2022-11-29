Ecuador vs Senegal Live score | FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Update

Today’s game is a must win for Senegal. They will have to beat Ecuador if they wish to advance to the last 16 while the South American nation only needs a draw.
Senegal probably needs to win to move on to the round of 16. If Qatar beats the Netherlands by two goals or more, a draw may be enough.
Senegal xi: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo, Ciss, Pape Gueye, Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sarr, Dia
Ecuador xi: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Estrada, Valencia
Ecuador vs Senegal Live score
The last-16 beckons for Senegal! 👏 🇸🇳 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Advantage Senegal 🇸🇳
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
A nation’s hopes were resting on his shoulders.
Sarr was the coolest man in Doha 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xNltCF5WAH
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Ismaila Sarr makes no mistake 🔥🇸🇳 https://t.co/w4BxvPrLFh
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
PENALTY TO SENEGAL!
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Sweeper keeper 🇪🇨#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/srVoarbpOs
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Today also marks two years since a Senegal legend passed away in Papa Bouba Diop.
His goal against France in 2002 is #FIFAWorldCup folklore ❤️🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/5O9B0LP8iZ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
A double dose of football!
🇳🇱🆚🇶🇦 / 🇪🇨🆚🇸🇳#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.