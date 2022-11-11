Advertisement
  "Eng vs Pak final?" Ben Stokes's prediction is fulfilled after a year
Advertisement
  • English all-rounder Ben Stokes made a prediction a year ago, and it came true on Thursday as England defeated India by 10 wickets
  • This victory advanced them  to the Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Stokes tweeted his fans on October 29, 2021, requesting their predictions for the final against Pakistan and England. When Pakistan had already defeated New Zealand, India, and Afghanistan and was leading group II, he sent the tweet.

Advertisement

However, England had a lopsided victory over the incumbent champion West Indies and subcontinent bully Bangladesh to start the competition.

‘Eng vs Pak final?’: Ben Stokes’s prediction comes true after one year

It came as a surprise to everyone when England and Pakistan, two of the favourites to make it all the way to the final and vie for the trophy, were eliminated from contention.

During the final overs of their match against the Black Caps, England was unable to maintain their composure while being under intense pressure. In a same vein, Pakistan was unable to finish off the Australian innings, despite having them at 96 for 5 at one stage as they were seeking 177 runs. In the meantime, Twitter users made fun of Stokes for his comment.


