ENGLAND are into the Finals after an action-packed win

After beating India by 10 wickets on Thursday in Adelaide, England qualified to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup, where they will face Pakistan. In 1992, the English men also faced off against the Men in Green in the World Cup final.

At Adelaide Oval on Thursday, England beat India by 10 wickets to go to the Twenty20 World Cup final. Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler sparkled in a record unbroken opening stand.

When England plays Pakistan in the White-Ball Cricket World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they will have the opportunity to become the first team to carry both global trophies after winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.

They owe their triumph to opener Hales and captain Buttler, who startled a sizable audience of India supporters by successfully chasing down 169 with four overs left.

Hales reached his final score of 86 uninterrupted, and Buttler, who was unbeaten at 80, clinched the victory emphatically by hitting paceman Mohammed Shami over the head for six.

It was extra nice for Hales because he missed England’s 2019 victory due to a recreational drug issue.

He spent more than three years away from the England setup before being recalled to the team when Jonny Bairstow was hurt in an unlikely golf accident.

Hales, who has participated in a significant amount of Big Bash League domestic T20 cricket in Australia, stated, “This will be right up there for sure.”

“It’s a huge occasion playing India in the semi-final of a World Cup … Really happy with the way I played.

“It’s a special feeling in a country that I love and I’ve spent a lot of time here, so tonight is one of the best nights of my career.”

The 170-run stand between the English duo, which was the biggest in the tournament for their team, sets up a tantalizing match against Pakistan, 30 years after their 50-over World Cup final, which Pakistan won in 1992 at the MCG.

“It certainly feels (a perfect match) against a top-quality opposition,” said Buttler.

“We came in very excited and there was a good feel around the group … I thought everyone, from one to 11, stood up today.”

Buttler won the toss and chose to send India into bat. His bowlers did well to contain India early, but the South Asian team recovered from a sluggish start to post 168 for six with the help of Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50).

It appeared to be a manageable total, but Buttler and Hales smashed England to 63 for no loss at the end of the powerplay and then 98 at the midway point, making quick work of it.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, “It’s pretty disappointing how we turned up today,”

“I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball.

“We were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs.

“It’s all about executing your plans. If you can’t execute, you’d find yourself in trouble.”

History repeating itself? We will find out on 13th November, Sunday at the MCG!

Incredible moments captured at the Adelaide Oval after England’s thumping win 📸#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NXqiNLbmrg — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

