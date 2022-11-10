To begin the second T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval between England and India, England captain Jos Butler elected to bowl.
Pakistan, which advanced to the finals by beating New Zealand, will face the victor of this match.
After injuries forced out Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, England called up Phil Salt and Chris Jordan as substitutes.
There have been no changes to India’s starting lineup.
The Playing XI
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.
