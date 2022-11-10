Advertisement
  England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal
England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal

England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal

England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal

England chooses to bowl first against India in the second T20 World Cup semifinal

To begin the second T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval between England and India, England captain Jos Butler elected to bowl.

Pakistan, which advanced to the finals by beating New Zealand, will face the victor of this match.

After injuries forced out Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, England called up Phil Salt and Chris Jordan as substitutes.

There have been no changes to India’s starting lineup.

The Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

