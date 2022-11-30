Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden led England to a 3-0 victory over Wales on Tuesday

Knocking out their neighbours and securing a World Cup matchup against Senegal in the round of 16

Rashford and Foden, who were reinstated by England manager Gareth Southgate, made crucial contributions that helped his team win Group B

At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Foden demonstrated why there has been such a push for him to get the start by winning the free-kick that Rashford converted to break the score early in the second half.

The one-sided “Battle of Britain” was basically over when Foden doubled England’s lead a few seconds later. Rashford then scored twice to ensure that Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 was a failure.

England triumphed for just the second time in their last nine games thanks to Foden and Rashford, who provided the cutting edge that was sorely lacking in their previous game, a sombre goalless draw against the United States.

The Three Lions still have space for improvement as they pursue their first major prize since the World Cup in 1966, as evidenced by a sputtering first half.

But their brutal destruction of Wales following the break gave them hope going into Sunday’s match against Group A’s runners-up Senegal.

Wales has never been shy about how much they love pulling one over on their loathed neighbours, while England fans view Germany and Scotland as their biggest opponents.

Welsh striker Kieffer Moore recently declared he would love to knock the English out of the World Cup. The Wales team was famously caught on camera celebrating England’s humiliating Euro 2016 defeat against Iceland.

Condemning Wales to elimination was a good gain for England in light of those slights.

But more crucially, they reduced the tension that had grown since they had been jeered off following the dull United States draw that came after their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in the group opener.

British barrage

When Rashford, one of Southgate’s four substitutions, pounced on Harry Kane’s pass and had a chance to put England ahead right away, he took too long to shoot, and Danny Ward sprinted off his line to make the save.

Wales rarely managed to leave their own half as Southgate’s team repeatedly controlled possession without scoring a goal, unable to lay a touch on England.

England quickly cut through the Wales defence after speeding up and passing with greater intensity, but Foden’s shot flew wide.

Gareth Bale, the captain of Wales, received criticism for his performance in the loss to Iran. The former Real Madrid star was possibly hurt when he was replaced at halftime.

But within six minutes of the game’s restart, England’s rapid-fire assault made Bale’s absence meaningless.

Southgate had stated that he was worried that Foden would feel pressure to perform as a result of the requests for him to be chosen, but the burgeoning Manchester City playmaker assured him that he didn’t need to be concerned.

The first goal for England came from a free kick that Foden won in the 50th minute, which Rashford expertly curled into the far corner of Ward’s goal from 25 yards out.

With increased pressure, England pounced again 60 seconds later when Rashford forced Wales to give up the ball and Kane’s low cross found Foden, who buried the ball at the far post.

Moore made a valiant effort to save Wales with a sinking shot that Jordan Pickford well stopped, but Rashford struck the decisive punch with his third goal of the competition in the 68th minute.

Rashford was sent scampering down the right wing by Kalvin Phillips’ long pass. As the defence of Wales backed off, the Manchester United attacker cut inside and fired a low effort through Ward’s legs.

