England firm in T20 World Cup final

Sam Curran took three wickets for 12 runs as England kept Pakistan to 137-8 in the T20 World Cup final.

Shan Masood’s 38 was the top score for the 2009 champions against England’s disciplined and economical bowling.

Curran attacked Rizwan, Masood, and Nawaz.

Adil Rashid’s leg-spin was also key, ousting Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam to finish with 2-22.

After winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019, Jos Buttler’s England are looking to become the sport’s first twin white-ball champions.

Both Pakistan and England won the T20 in 2009 and 2010.

England won the toss and put Pakistan in without Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

Mohammad Rizwan was almost run out going for a reckless single when Ben Stokes was given the new ball.

If Chris Jordan’s throw hit him, he’d be dead.

Rizwan and Azam shared a century partnership in the semi-final against New Zealand. Rizwan hit the night’s first six off Chris Woakes in the fourth over.

Rizwan dragged Curran’s delivery onto his stumps on 15.

Pakistan, which beat New Zealand by seven wickets to reach the final, scored 39-1 in the powerplay, when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Haris (8) attacked Rashid’s first ball, but Stokes caught it easily.

Masood smashed a four and six off Liam Livingstone after Azam had Pakistan at 68-2.

Rashid again got the breakthrough, catching Azam off his own bowling for 32 off 28 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed lasted six deliveries before Masood and Shadab Khan (20) fell in two runs as Curran and Chris Jordan stifled Pakistan’s late hopes.

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah.

