England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series
Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in Test series...
From November 23 to November 25, practise matches will be held. On November 27, the Englishmen will then arrive in Islamabad.
Three games will be played between the Green Shirts and England. On December 1, the opening Test will take held in Rawalpindi. On Friday, December 9, the second test will take place in Multan, and on Saturday, December 17, the final test will take place in Karachi’s National Stadium.
In September and October of this year, England travelled to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The visiting group prevailed 4-3 in the series.
Schedule of Tests
December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan
December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi
England squad
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.
