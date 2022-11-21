England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

Before departing for Pakistan for the forthcoming Test series from Rawalpindi to Karachi, the England cricket squad is now in Abu Dhabi

Three days of practice games versus the England Lions will be held in Abu Dhabi for the English team

From November 23 to November 25, practise matches will be held. On November 27, the Englishmen will then arrive in Islamabad.

Three games will be played between the Green Shirts and England. On December 1, the opening Test will take held in Rawalpindi. On Friday, December 9, the second test will take place in Multan, and on Saturday, December 17, the final test will take place in Karachi’s National Stadium.

In September and October of this year, England travelled to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The visiting group prevailed 4-3 in the series.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.

