Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series
England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

Articles
Advertisement
England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

England trains in Abu Dhabi prior to the Pakistan Test series

Advertisement
  • Before departing for Pakistan for the forthcoming Test series from Rawalpindi to Karachi, the England cricket squad is now in Abu Dhabi
  • Three days of practice games versus the England Lions will be held in Abu Dhabi for the English team

From November 23 to November 25, practise matches will be held. On November 27, the Englishmen will then arrive in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Three games will be played between the Green Shirts and England. On December 1, the opening Test will take held in Rawalpindi. On Friday, December 9, the second test will take place in Multan, and on Saturday, December 17, the final test will take place in Karachi’s National Stadium.

In September and October of this year, England travelled to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The visiting group prevailed 4-3 in the series.

Schedule of Tests
December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan
December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

Advertisement

England squad
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.

Also Read

It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series
It is unlikely that Shaheen Afridi will play in England’s Test series

Shaheen Shah Afridi could not be able to play in Test series...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story