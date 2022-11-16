England travels to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup prepared for the “pinnacle of world football”

In advance of the Fifa World Cup, which gets underway on Sunday, England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night

The 26-man team led by Gareth Southgate departed Birmingham earlier in the day and will spend the next few days at their training camp close to Doha before their tournament debut

On Monday, November 21 (13:00 GMT), England plays Iran in Group B before games against the United States and Wales

Captain Harry Kane stated that everyone was becoming more and more excited.

We’re glad to be here and are eager to get out onto the practise field.

“It’s the summit of world football for every player and manager, so we’re really looking forward to testing ourselves on that stage,” Southgate continued.

England hopes to improve at least slightly on its performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when it advanced to the semifinals before losing to Croatia 2-1 in extra time.

However, Kane continued, “That’s the dream and what we’re attempting to do. We’re trying not to think that far ahead.”

We must prepare for the fact that the competition will be challenging, but we are eager to begin.

In order to greet Southgate’s team as they departed St. George’s Park for their aircraft to Qatar, a mass of fans had assembled.

Prince William gave the athletes their tournament jersey numbers the night before they left, along with some words of encouragement.

He said, “I’m actually here to let you know that the rest of the nation is behind you. “Enjoy it, we’re all pulling for you.”

Since this World Cup is taking place in the middle of the domestic season, teams often base themselves at a training camp a few weeks before a major tournament. However, this time, they have just a few days to prepare for their opening matches.

With significant tournaments, it’s a little different from how we usually prepare for matches against England, said Kane.

“The squad’s attitude will adjust to it well, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said the player.

