Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden each scored for England

Rashford scored two of England’s three goals in the team’s final Group B

Senegal advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden each scored for England on Tuesday as they defeated Wales 3-0 to go to the round of 16 in the World Cup. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored.

Rashford scored two of England’s three goals in the team’s final Group B match after England coach Gareth Southgate made the decision to start both players in that match. Foden scored the other goal.

Rashford scored two of England’s three goals. In the round of 16, England will play their next match against Senegal. Wales has been eliminated from competition after finishing in last position in the group. In the other game in group B, the United States of America prevailed against Iran by a score of 1-0 to advance with the Three Lions.

Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in as many games as the Netherlands cruised to a 2-0 victory against World Cup hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday. With the win, the Netherlands clinched first place in Group A and advanced to the knockout stages.

Senegal, who finished second in their group with six points and knocked out Ecuador with a 2-1 victory, will join the Dutch in the round of 16. The Dutch finished with seven points from their three group matches. Senegal finished second in their group with six points.

Senegal advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the second time on Tuesday after beating Ecuador 2-1 thanks to a goal scored in the second half by their captain, Kalidou Koulibaly. This victory allowed the African team to go past the group stage for the first time since 2002.

Points Table

Advertisement

Also Read Brazil vs Switzerland 1-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings The five-time world champions Brazil were dealt a significant setback prior to...