England wins the toss, chooses to bowl first

Articles
England wins the toss, chooses to bowl first

  • Jos Buttler won the toss.
  • They chose to bowl first.
  • The match is about to start at 1 pm.
Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final.

The Green Shirts play England today at the MCG (MCG). 1pm match (PST).

Both teams are unchanged for the tournament finale.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the toss that the squad wants to retain its momentum after winning four straight matches.

Babar said he would have bowled first if he’d won the toss.

“We’ll score runs to pressure England. The team plays well “Adding,

Intermittent showers are predicted for the last short-format match in the host city.

Today’s rain chances in the city have reduced from 95% to 46%. At 7pm, rain chances were 41% and at 8pm, 44%. From 9pm to 11pm, Melbourne might see 53% to 65% rain.

Also Read

Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan in T20 World Cup final
Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wished Green Shirts well. He wishes just...

