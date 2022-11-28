English athletes are happy with Pakistan’s security procedures, according to reports

England will play three Test matches in Pakistan

The first test will begin on Thursday

According to sources, players must stay inside a security bubble

ISLAMABAD: Prior to the first Test match slated in Rawalpindi beginning on December 1, sources told Geo News on Monday that the English cricketers are happy with the security measures in Pakistan.

For the first time since 2005, the team arrived in Pakistan early on Sunday to play three Test matches. Two months ago, England played well in a Twenty20 series.

They were supposed to go to Pakistan last year but cancelled after New Zealand, citing security concerns, cancelled their trip minutes before the first one-day international.

Following an attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest march in Wazirabad, a city in Punjab province, there were worries of a similar circumstance earlier this month.

Ben Stokes, the captain of England’s Test team, allayed all worries after getting good security advice.

Prior to their flight to Islamabad, Stokes remarked in Abu Dhabi, “With what happened with Imran Khan lately, there was a little bit of concern, but we had Reg Dickason, who has been the security man with England for many years, and we left it in his capable hands.”

While living in a security bubble, the visitors to Pakistan are happy with the accommodations, sources said

They cannot order anything from outside, and their chef will serve them their preferred cuisine, according to sources who also stated that they are not permitted to leave the bubble.

The athletes will participate in a variety of activities within the hotel, where amenities have been provided for them, including a mini golf course, according to the sources.

Zak Crawley brought his favourite card games, while Ben Stokes brought his video games.

They claimed that Keaton Jennings, a coffee enthusiast, has his own coffee machine.

While Pakistani players are currently in training in Islamabad, the English team will begin its outdoor practise session today.

England squad is welcomed in Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, minister of information, welcomed the English cricket team and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen.

For the first time since 2005, Pakistan will host the England Cricket Team for a test series. The minister wrote, “This is a historic moment for both the teams & their fans.

Pakistan welcomes the England Cricket Team for a test series for the first time since 2005.This is a historic moment for both the teams & their fans. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved to make this happen, especially @CTurnerFCDO. Looking forward to an exciting series pic.twitter.com/Mqd9Kvypkk — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 28, 2022

