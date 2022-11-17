Ex-FIFA vice president Warner’s appeal against extradition from Trinidad is turned down

Jack Warner faces charges of corruption in the United States of America.

A former FIFA vice-president named Jack Warner faces charges of corruption in the United States of America. On Thursday, a court in London ruled that Warner can be extradited from his home country of Trinidad to face those charges in the United States.

Warner’s attorneys argued that their client’s extradition was in violation of the law, but his appeal to the Privy Council in London, which is the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries, was unanimously denied.

The votes taken in 2010 by the executive committee of FIFA to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 edition to Qatar have been met with scepticism and rumours of foul play.

An indictment issued by the Department of Justice of the United States in the year 2020 alleged that bribes were given to soccer officials in order to secure their votes for hosting rights.

The Department of Justice asserted that Warner, who was serving at the time as vice president of FIFA, was paid a total of $5 million by a variety of front companies in order to vote in favour of Russia hosting the 2018 World Cup.

As a result of his position as president of CONCACAF, the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, he wielded a tremendous amount of power as a power broker for the previous head of FIFA, Sepp Blatter.

Warner was a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee and a former president of CONCACAF. In 2011, he was suspended by FIFA, and in 2015, he was charged by the United States government with wire fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

In 2015, FIFA issued a lifetime ban prohibiting him from participating in any activity related to soccer. The 79-year-old man has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation.

