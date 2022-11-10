According to a federation source, Senegal will wager on Mane’s fitness.

Despite sustaining a leg injury this week, Sadio Mane will remain a part of Senegal’s World Cup roster, a source within the national football association told AFP on Thursday.

With coach Aliou Cisse expected to reveal his team on Friday, the source assured that Sadio Mane would be included in the list the following day.

Mane hobbled off during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday. Mane, who came in second place behind Karim Benzema in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote, staggered off the field.

His right fibula had been injured, according to the diagnosis. He would go through more testing, according to Bayern, in the upcoming days.

Mane “remains calm, he’s professional, and he realises that injury is part of the job,” the insider claimed.

Senegal won their first Africa Cup of Nations championship in February after defeating Egypt in the championship shootout thanks to the 30-year-game-winning old’s penalty.

The following month, Senegal overcame Egypt once more on penalties in the World Cup play-off, with Mane converting the game-winning penalty kick.

He will not play in Bayern’s last match before the World Cup on Saturday against Schalke.

Manuel Afonso, the team physician for Senegal, has flown to Munich to determine the severity of Mane’s injuries.

However, Senegal is hoping that their talisman will be ready for their match against the Netherlands on November 21.

In Group A, the Lions of Teranga will also compete against the hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The two-time African player of the year, Mane, is essential to the chances of the African champions making it to the knockout rounds.

On Wednesday, the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, tweeted, “Sadio, I wish you a speedy recovery.”

“Sadio, heart of a Lion! All my heart is with you!” he added.

The president of the Senegalese football association, Augustin Senghor, told AFP he was “worried.”

“We cross our fingers, we have been worried since we received the news.”

