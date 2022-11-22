Female TV Journalist robbed at Qatar World Cup shocked by police reply

Dominique Metzger, a female television reporter, was covering the World Cup from Doha’s Corniche area during the build-up to the tournament’s first match.

A journalist from Argentina who was robbed on air while reporting on the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and lost her money and documents in her handbag was taken aback by the police response when she went to file a complaint.

Dominique Metzger, a female television reporter, was covering the World Cup from Doha’s Corniche area during the build-up to the tournament’s first match. According to Todo Noticias (TN), the journalist stated that officials promised to find the suspect.

Qatari officials stated that Metzger would be able to choose the punishment for the perpetrator. Metzger told the outlet that she immediately filed a complaint with a local police station after the incident and was astounded by the response she received.

She told Todo Noticias (TN) that she was surprised to learn that she could choose the punishment for the alleged thief.

“I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room, some napkins,” she told to news anchor.

‘”And you were dancing, right?” the anchor asked the reporter.

“Yes, I was dancing with the crowd and I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger replied.

