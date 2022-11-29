FIFA charges Croatia for mocking Canada’s goalkeeper

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Portugal vs Uruguay Live score
FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against Croatia for taunting Canada’s goalkeeper, who is Serbian.
FIFA charged the Croatian soccer federation “due to its fans’ behavior”
Milan Borjan was born in a Serb-dominated district of Croatia during the 1990s Yugoslav wars.
His family abandoned their homeland in 1995 when it was captured by Croatian soldiers and Serbs escaped on tractors.
During Canada’s 4-1 loss on Sunday, Croatian fans waved a John Deere flag with the slogan modified to target Borjan.
Borjan migrated to Canada as a child and now plays for Serbian team Red Star Belgrade.
FIFA announced no schedule for a ruling, which would likely include a fine for the federation.
The flag is of tractor manufacturer John Deere – a reference to Serbs in Croatia being forced to leave the country in refugee convoys on tractors during the Croatian Army’s Operation Storm in 1995. pic.twitter.com/L6wcusOvIT
— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 27, 2022
