The World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar

The World Cup 2022 organizing committee and FIFA outlawed the sale of beer and alcohol

Over a million spectators are anticipated to travel to Qatar for the 29-day competition

The World Cup 2022 organizing committee and FIFA have abruptly reversed course and outlawed the sale of beer and alcohol in and around the seven match venues. The World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar.

Since it had previously bargained for the selling of beer in and near the stadiums, FIFA did not provide any explanation for the unexpected change in rules. However, FIFA has been able to protect the interests of AB InBev, the organization that owns the well-known beer brand Budweiser, with which it has a long-standing sponsorship agreement.

Alcohol will only be served at specific fan sites, authorized restaurants, and hotels, according to a statement released by FIFA on Friday. It will not be offered at the locations where the matches will be played. Alcohol usage is severely limited in Qatar, an Islamic nation.

According to a statement released by FIFA on Friday, “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,”

However, FIFA said, “There is no impact on the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.” Bud Zero is a non-alcoholic beverage produced by Budweiser.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” FIFA added in its statement.

“The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continued support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the statement added.

Numerous beer tents were reportedly already put up at stadiums before the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

The main FIFA fan zone in Doha, several private fan zones, as well as roughly 35 hotel and restaurant bars, will continue to serve beer, which is offered in VIP suites in stadiums and is distributed by the international football’s governing organization.

Over a million spectators are anticipated to travel to Qatar for the 29-day competition, which begins on November 20.

