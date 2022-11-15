FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran’s players free to express themselves at tournament, says Queiroz

Iran’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz reacts during a friendly football match between Iran and Nicaragua at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, on November 10, 2022 – AFP

Carlos Queiroz says Iran’s players are free to express themselves at the World Cup.

The head coach compares the situation to English footballers kneeling during anti-racism rallies.

Iranian players have been monitored for any indication of sympathy for demonstrations in Iran.

Advertisement

Iran’s players are free to express themselves at the FIFA World Cup 2022, head coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday, as the country was gripped by new anti-government demonstrations.

Since September, Iranians have turned to the streets in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

In Qatar, the players are constantly monitored for any indications of sympathy for the demonstrations.

Queiroz stated during a press conference, “Everybody has the right to express themselves.”

He compared the scenario to English footballers kneeling in anti-racism rallies.

“You guys are used to bending your knees in the games. Some people agree, some people don’t agree with that. And Iran is exactly the same,” the Portuguese coach remarked at the news conference, as captured on film.

Advertisement

“It is out of question to think that the Iran national team is suffering any sort of issues like that. The players, they only have one thing in mind, which is to fight for their dream to be in the second round,” Queiroz stated.

“They are humble people, they understand one very simple thing. If we are able to do that, they are not only part of history because Iran was six times in the World Cup, they have never been in the second round.

“They don’t want to be only part of history, they want to make history.”

Iran will begin their group campaign on Monday against England, and will also face the United States and Wales.