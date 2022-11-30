FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Australia vs Denmark Live score

For Denmark to have any shot at making it to the round of 16, they need to win.

In the event that Tunisia wins against France, the tiebreaker between Denmark and Tunisia will be determined by goal differential, as both teams will have four points.

To advance to the round of 16, Australia needs a win as well, but if Tunisia is defeated by France, a draw will be sufficient on Australia’s behalf.

FIFA rankings: Denmark (10), Australia