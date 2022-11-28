FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brazil vs Switzerland Live score

The decision of the Selecao not to include Neymar in their starting lineup for Monday’s match against Switzerland in the second round of group play was a significant blow to the five-time defending world champions Brazil prior to their second match in Group G. The match was scheduled to take place on Monday.

Casemiro, a star player for Manchester United, scored a breathtaking volley to give Brazil a 1-0 lead over Switzerland late in the second half of their match at Stadium 974. The match was played in Sao Paulo.

The first half of the match came to an end with no goals being scored by either team. As a result of their victory over Switzerland, which was decided by a score of 1-0, the all-time winners moved on to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they will be joined by France.

In addition, Brazil is only the second team in the annals of the FIFA World Cup to go through their first two matches without allowing the opposing team to register a single shot on target. Germany was the first team to accomplish this feat back in 1974.

Advertisement

France, who were the defending champions at the time of the showcase competition in 1998, was able to achieve the same thing during that year’s competition.

Also Read Ghana vs South Korea 3-2 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings Ghana remained in contention for the next round of the World Cup...