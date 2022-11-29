FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: England vs Wales Live score

Wales kicks things off in their customary red uniform, playing from left to right on your screens. The uniform for England is a white jersey and navy shorts.
With the 32-year-old on the field, Wales look much better in the middle of the field than they did with Ethan Ampadu against Iran. It will be interesting to see how this develops because both teams are playing 3-on-3 in the centre of the field.
Here’s how the two lineup
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Rashford.
Wales XI: Ward, Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Ampadu, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore.
England vs Wales Live score:
The action in Group B is underway!
🏴 🆚 🏴
🇮🇷 🆚 🇺🇸 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
