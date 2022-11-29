Advertisement
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Iran vs USA Live score
Articles
England beat Iran 6-2, but they came back to beat Wales 2-0,  the USA’s two games ended in ties: 1-1 with Wales and 0-0 with England,
Iran has never made it out of the first round, for the first time in eight years, the USA is going to the World Cup.

Here’s how the two lineup

Iran: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi, Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Taremi

USA: Turner, Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

00:19 (PST)30 Nov

Iran is having issues because of Robinson and Dest. They are receiving the ball quickly, and they have made a few risky crosses into the box. Iran is being pushed around by the US.

00:13 (PST)30 Nov

