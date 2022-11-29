FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Iran vs USA Live score

England beat Iran 6-2, but they came back to beat Wales 2-0, the USA’s two games ended in ties: 1-1 with Wales and 0-0 with England,
Iran has never made it out of the first round, for the first time in eight years, the USA is going to the World Cup.
Here’s how the two lineup
Iran: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi, Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Taremi
USA: Turner, Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Weah, Sargent, Pulisic
Iran is having issues because of Robinson and Dest. They are receiving the ball quickly, and they have made a few risky crosses into the box. Iran is being pushed around by the US.
The action in Group B is underway!
🏴 🆚 🏴
🇮🇷 🆚 🇺🇸 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.