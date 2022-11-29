FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

Today, day 10 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will have four games, Netherlands vs Qatar (Group A): 6pm (15:00 GMT), Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

The Netherlands will qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup if they beat hosts Qatar on Tuesday. They would also qualify if Ecuador beat Senegal and Senegal beat Guinea-Bissau. Qatar have already been eliminated from the tournament, having lost their opening two matches.

Netherlands vs Qatar Live score