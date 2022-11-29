FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

Today, day 10 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will have four games, Netherlands vs Qatar (Group A): 6pm (15:00 GMT), Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
The Netherlands will qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup if they beat hosts Qatar on Tuesday. They would also qualify if Ecuador beat Senegal and Senegal beat Guinea-Bissau. Qatar have already been eliminated from the tournament, having lost their opening two matches.
Netherlands vs Qatar Live score
The Netherlands secure top spot in Group A! 🔝 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
Gakpo gives the Netherlands the lead after the first half.#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
Cody Gakpo joins Kylian Mbappe and Enner Valencia on top of the scoring charts ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Will we end the day with a clear leader?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/E2JKf3imt6
🇳🇱 players that have scored in three consecutive #FIFAWorldCup games:
🔸Johan Neeskens (1974)
🔸Dennis Bergkamp (1994)
🔸Wesley Sneijder (2010)
🔸Cody Gakpo (2022)
Amongst 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 Company 🍊 pic.twitter.com/SDogw5ITpW
A stunning start to his first major international tournament 🇳🇱🔥
Will Cody Gakpo be adding to his score tally tonight?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/or8Ij2ITHy
A double dose of football!
🇳🇱🆚🇶🇦 / 🇪🇨🆚🇸🇳#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
