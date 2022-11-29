Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

Articles
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

Advertisement

Today, day 10 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will have four games, Netherlands vs Qatar (Group A): 6pm (15:00 GMT), Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

The Netherlands will qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup if they beat hosts Qatar on Tuesday. They would also qualify if Ecuador beat Senegal and Senegal beat Guinea-Bissau. Qatar have already been eliminated from the tournament, having lost their opening two matches.

Netherlands vs Qatar Live score

Advertisement
22:07 (PST)29 Nov

20:55 (PST)29 Nov

20:45 (PST)29 Nov

Advertisement
20:43 (PST)29 Nov

20:31 (PST)29 Nov

20:12 (PST)29 Nov

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>📸 Squad Pics <a href=”https://t.co/iYchSAajf6″>pic.twitter.com/iYchSAajf6</a></p>&mdash; FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1597607796354461697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Advertisement
18:56 (PST)29 Nov

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story