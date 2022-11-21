FIFA World Cup 2022 | LIVE Score | Netherlands vs Senegal

The FIFA World Cup 2022 begin on Sunday, November 20. In the competition’s history, this is the first winter edition. The best players in the world are now taking centre stage in Qatar, where play will continue through the final on December 18 after each team has decided on their final lineups. It took a while to get here, but now that the schedule was set after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs were decided in Doha in June, the matches can finally start.

Given the abundance of European talent, it makes sense that the Netherlands are the clear favourites in this situation.

Even though Senegal won the title of continental champions in February, they are still up against it. Despite their success at home, no African teams advanced past the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, so they will be underdogs here.

It is also anticipated to be difficult on goal scorers because the underdog and the overdog both have plus odds.

Advertisement

Date: Monday, November 21

Monday, November 21 Kickoff Time: 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT / 3:00 am AEDT (Tue, Nov. 22)

11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT / 3:00 am AEDT (Tue, Nov. 22) Location: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Official: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)