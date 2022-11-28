FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: South Korea vs Ghana Live score
South Korea XI : Seunggyu, Jinsu, Minjae, Moonhwan, Younggwon, Wooyoung, Hwang Inbeom, Son, Changhoon, Wooyeong, Guesung.
Ghana XI: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Salisu, Mensah, Amartey, Partey, Kudus , Samed, Jordan J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Williams.
In opening matches, South Korea drew 0-0 against Uruguay; Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2.
After another brilliant game, it ends with Ghana taking the three points 👏@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Arriving in style! 🇬🇭#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Here’s how both teams line-up ahead of our next game! 🔍#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.