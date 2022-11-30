Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

Articles
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

Triumphant on both occasions France is one of the teams taking part in the 16th World Cup.When Tunisia defeated Mexico at the World Cup in 1978, they became the first African nation to win a game at the tournament.

Ten of Tunisia’s 26-man roster were born in France, while the team has three players currently playing for teams in the country.
At the World Cup in 2022, France was the first country to earn a spot in the knockout stages.

Advertisement
23:37 (PST)30 Nov

23:37 (PST)30 Nov

19:25 (PST)30 Nov

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana vs Uruguay 0-2
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: South Korea vs Portugal Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beat Portugal 2-1
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan prepare for Red Sea Film Festival
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Netherlands begin the knockout rounds with contrasting challenges
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Ireland's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team will be captained by Amy Hunter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story