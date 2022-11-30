FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Tunisia vs France Live score

Triumphant on both occasions France is one of the teams taking part in the 16th World Cup.When Tunisia defeated Mexico at the World Cup in 1978, they became the first African nation to win a game at the tournament.

Ten of Tunisia’s 26-man roster were born in France, while the team has three players currently playing for teams in the country.

At the World Cup in 2022, France was the first country to earn a spot in the knockout stages.