  FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Australia vs Denmark Full Highlights
  • Australia advanced to the Round of 16  by winning their last match against Denmark
  • This victory allowed Australia to join France in the Round of 16
  • Mathew Leckie’s goal calmed the fears of the Australian players
Australia advanced to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by winning their last Group D match against Denmark by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

This victory allowed Australia to join France in the Round of 16.

Mathew Leckie scored a breathtaking goal all by himself in the 60th minute to give Australia the victory that they needed. Prior to that, the score was at 0-0 at halftime.

After Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia in the 58th minute, it appeared like the African nation would advance to the Round of 16, but Mathew Leckie’s goal calmed the fears of the Australian players. The final score at the Education City Stadium was 1-0 in favour of Tunisia.

Full Highlights

Watch Video

