  FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: England vs Wales Full Highlights
Articles
  • Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden each scored for England
  • Rashford scored two of England’s three goals in the team’s final Group B
  • Senegal advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden each scored a goal for England on Tuesday, as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wales to advance to the round of 16 in the World Cup. Both Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were able to find the back of the net.

Both Rashford and Sterling were given starting positions by England’s head coach Gareth Southgate for the team’s final match in Group B, and Rashford responded by scoring two of England’s three goals in that contest. The second goal was scored by Foden.

Rashford was responsible for two of England’s three goals during the match. The next match for England will be against Senegal, and it will take place in the round of 16. Due to the fact that they came in last place in their group, Wales has been eliminated from further competition. The United States of America defeated Iran with a score of 1-0 to advance along with the Three Lions in the standings after playing in the other game in group B.

At the World Cup match between the Netherlands and the hosts of the tournament, Qatar, which took place on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium, Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in as many games to help the Dutch cruise to a 2-0 victory. With this victory, the Netherlands were able to secure first place in Group A and move on to the next round of competition.

Full Highlights

Watch Video

