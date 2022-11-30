FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Iran vs USA Full Highlights

England and the United States of America won their final Group B

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wale

United States of America advanced to the knockout stage

Both England and the United States of America won their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, advancing them both to the Round of 16.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England during their match against Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for England against Wales. Meanwhile, England’s Phil Foden scored a goal in the 51st minute thanks to his efforts.

In the other game, the United States of America advanced to the knockout stage thanks to a goal scored by Christian Pulisic (38′) in the first half at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Following their victory over Iran by a score of 1-0, the United States have advanced to the round of 16.

They won the game thanks to a magnificent goal scored by the team as a whole, which was finished off by Christian Pulisic. After Sergino Dest’s cross, Christian Pulisic made a diving attempt at the ball, scored, and then collided with the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

As a result of this collision, Pulisic was forced to be replaced by Brenden Aaronson at the half. From that point on, the club was able to maintain their good defensive form despite the fact that defensive veteran Walker Zimmerman was replaced by Cameron Carter-Vickers in the starting lineup.

The team was unable to get an insurance goal, which allowed Iran to exert pressure late in the game; yet, scoring just one goal was sufficient for them to move on.

The difference in goals scored between the United States and Iran will be the determining factor in the match if it ends in a tie.

