FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Portugal vs Uruguay Full Highlights

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday.

Portugal top Group H with six points and a spot in the last 16.

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday, and midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored both goals. This made Portugal the third team, after France and Brazil, to move on to the next round of the World Cup.

Before Fernandes’s cross in the 54th minute, the Europeans were in control of the ball. Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stood still as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and at first celebrated the goal as his.

Fernandes scored the second goal in extra time after a video review showed that he had been guilty of handball.

Portugal vs Uruguay Full Highlights

