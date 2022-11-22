Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar: Saudi Arabia vs Argentina Full Highlights

In their first World Cup match on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina by beating one of the pre-tournament favorites with two goals in the second half. This was the first upset of the 2022 edition of the sport’s biggest event.

After 10 minutes, when Leandro Paredes was taken down in the box by Saud Abdulhamid and the Argentines’ captain and star player, Lionel Messi, he scored a penalty to make it look like everything was going as planned.

Argentina then attacked with great force, and Saudi Arabia had a hard time stopping them. Messi had the ball in the back of the net again soon after his first goal, but it was called offside, which was the right call.

Lautaro Martinez scored an offside goal by dribbling the ball over the Saudi keeper Mohammed al-Owais. This led to a second goal that was also scored offside. He turned back toward the loud Argentina fans, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because he was just a little bit offside.

Saudi Arabia vs Argentina Full Highlights

