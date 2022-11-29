Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights

Articles
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights

Advertisement
  • Ismaila Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moises Caicedo scored for Senegal.
  • It was only the second time in their history that they had made it this far.

Senegal eliminated Ecuador at a loud Khalifa International Stadium with a calm volley from Kalidou Koulibaly. This was only the second time in Senegal’s history that they had made it to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Advertisement

All three goals were scored by English players. Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo scored for Brighton to cancel out Ismaila Sarr’s penalty for Watford, and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly won it with a side-footed shot.

Ecuador only needed one point to move on, but they lost because they didn’t try hard enough. In Al Rayyan, Senegal’s fans kept them going by drumming almost nonstop.

Watford winger Sarr scored from the penalty spot after Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie messed up and tripped him. This put the African champions in the lead where they belonged.

Senegal vs Ecuador Full Highlights

WATCH VIDEO

Also Read

Senegal beats Ecuador 2:1 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table
Senegal beats Ecuador 2:1 | FIFA world cup 2022 points table

Ismaila Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moises Caicedo scored for Senegal. It was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators live score updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators live score updates | T10 League 2022 Live Score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs USA Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs USA Live score
Ponting recounts his health scare when he returns to commentary box in Perth
Ponting recounts his health scare when he returns to commentary box in Perth
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Cricket Live score update | T10 League 2022 Live Score
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Cricket Live score update | T10 League 2022 Live Score
Despite Babar Hundred, England is in charge in Rawalpindi
Despite Babar Hundred, England is in charge in Rawalpindi
New York Strikers beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022
New York Strikers beats Morrisville Samp Army | T10 League points table 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story