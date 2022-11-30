FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Tunisia vs France Full Highlights

Wahbi Khazei gave Tunisia the lead against a France

Tunisia and France were playing their final Group D game

Tunisia was applying increasing amounts of pressure

Wahbi Khazei gave Tunisia the lead against a France second team, and if it had stayed that way, it would have put the Africans in the last 16 ahead of Australia. However, the result did not stay that way. Mathew Leckie scored for Australia within a couple of minutes of receiving the message, which put the Socceroos back in second position, behind France.

Tunisia and France were playing their final Group D game at the World Cup on Wednesday. Despite dominating play throughout the first half, the North Africans were unable to break the deadlock against the reshuffled and already-qualified reigning champions France. The score was 0-0 at the break.

It took eight minutes for Nader Ghandri to score a goal off of a free kick, but the goal was disallowed because Tunisia was applying increasing amounts of pressure. At this point, France is in first place in the group, and they will be joined in the round of 16 by Australia, who were tied 0-0 with Denmark as they went into halftime.

France, the current holders of the FIFA World Cup, are in an interesting position at the tournament because they have not won any of their three group-stage matches at the World Cup since they won their first title in 1998.

On the other hand, Tunisia hasn’t even won three games in its whole World Cup history, yet in order to move to the round of 16, they need to beat France today.

Mbappé has scored three goals and Giroud has scored two in France’s first two games, while Tunisia has been held scoreless after playing to a 0-0 tie with Denmark and blowing chances in a 1-0 loss to Australia. France has scored six goals in their first two games.

The Tunisians have only ever advanced out of the group stage twice in their five attempts at the World Cup, and those victories came against Mexico in 1978 and Panama in 2014. The most recent victory came in Russia four years ago.

