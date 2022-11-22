Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar: USA vs Wales Full Highlights

Wales and the United States play out a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup 2014 Group B match.

It was billed as a potential deciding match in Group B, but left the group wide open.

The first game between Wales and the United States in this World Cup was billed as a potential deciding match in Group B, determining who would finish behind England to qualify for the Group of 16.

A 1-1 draw left the group wide open, however.

“The most important thing was that we didn’t lose,” said US striker Timothy Weah.

The United States, a country of more than 300 million people, was described by President Joe Biden as the “underdog” in this match. This perplexed many in Wales, a nation of just over three million people competing in its first World Cup since 1958.

