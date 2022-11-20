Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2022 : Valencia’s double helps ECU beat QAT 2-0 in opener

In the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which took place on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 thanks to a goal scored by Enner Valencia.

The captain of Ecuador, who currently plays for the Super Lig club Fenerbahce, was in incredible form and was able to easily torment the defence of the opposing team.

After having an early acrobatic effort disallowed due to offside, Valencia capitalized on an opportunity to score by converting a penalty kick in the 16th minute, followed by a goal scored with the head in the 31st minute.

The South American nation kept their lead throughout the second half and stopped Qatar from picking up the pace of the game. As a result of the victory, Ecuador is now in first place in Group A, which also includes the Netherlands and Senegal.

 

