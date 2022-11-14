Sergio Busquets, a senior midfielder for Spain’s FC Barcelona, is about to compete in his fourth World Cup following 2010—when he helped his country win its first championship—2014, and 2018.

Despite being 34 years old, he will now be an important part of the Spanish midfield in Qatar.

On an interview , he said, “It’s been many years in the front line, enduring many things, both in the national team and in the club, passing continuous tests,”

He claimed that Spain’s players are completely behind coach Luis Enrique.

“Luis Enrique is the person most responsible for all the players in the squad. He is the one who works day by day, and knows all of them and what they can contribute. He is the one who prepares the matches and convinces us of the idea of game with facts and explanations. We are with him to the end,” commented Busquets.

Advertisement

According to a, the veteran will be accompanied by young players like Nico Williams of Athletic Club Bilbao and Barca teammates Gavi and Pedri.

“There are many players who will have to reach a much higher degree of maturity, because they are very young. They still have a long way to go,” he commented.

In response to a question concerning his potential long-term replacement for Spain and Barcelona, Busquets acknowledged that “fewer and fewer” players were similar to him.

“Rodri (Hernandez) is similar to me and also (Real Sociedad’s Martin) Zubimendi,” he commented, adding that although Spain doesn’t have a standout player such as Lionel Messi, “what we must do is to base our strength on the collective, on putting qualities at the service of the group.”

Spain will kick off their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 24.

Also Read Qatar has made its first arrests of ticket scalpers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar made its first arrests of people reselling World Cup tickets The...