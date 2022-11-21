FIFA Worldcup 2022 Qatar Schedule Today – 22nd Nov-2022 | USA vs Wales

With a 2-0 victory for the Tricolor in the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, the wall-to-wall matches take centre stage on Monday. You can find the complete World Cup schedule here.

Three games are scheduled, with Senegal and the Netherlands playing each other in Group A and England and the United States playing each other in Group B. With Christian Pulisic, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Mehdi Taremi leading their teams, the stars will be on display.

The Netherlands are evenly matched, but for Senegal to come back and earn a point, they will need to do so without Sadio Mane.

The United States of America are back in the World Cup, and our predictions regarding their matchup with Gareth Bale and Wales are all over the place. The United States men’s national team will look to advance to the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups under the leadership of their new captain, Tyler Adams.

As a result of Wales’ victory over Scotland in the playoffs, the nation will compete in the tournament for the first time since 1958. The Dragons are a side that likes to counter attack, and they also have a strong defense, so the match should be exciting for them.

Our supercomputer prediction model takes into account the fact that there is not much of a gap between the teams in terms of their positions in the FIFA rankings.

Location: Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Ar-Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Al Rayyan Stadium

Al Rayyan Stadium Date: November 21, Monday

November 21, Monday Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. ET

The United States of America have never played in a World Cup match that ended in a scoreless tie, and they have a 39.5% chance of claiming all three points, while Wales only have a 31.2% chance of doing the same.

In what is unquestionably an important encounter that will determine which of these teams will have a chance to move to the knockout stages, the prediction model estimates that there is a 29.3% chance that the game will end in a draw.

