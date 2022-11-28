Advertisement
FIH Nations Cup: South Africa defeated Pakistan with ease

Articles
Pakistan was soundly trounced 6-2 by South Africa in the current FIH Nations Cup.

The home team won the game handily since they controlled the action the entire time.

In the eighth minute of the game, Tyson Dlungwana took the home team the lead, but Rooman of Pakistan cancelled it out five minutes later.

In the second quarter, South Africa took the lead after goals from Mustaphaa Cassiem and Samkelo Mvimbi in a span of a few minutes.

In the 40th minute, Tevin Kok scored South Africa’s fourth goal, and the hosts held onto a three-goal advantage through the completion of the third quarter.

Dayaan Cassiem scored South Africa’s sixth goal in the last period at the 45-second mark. Arshad Liaquat of Pakistan did score five minutes later to cut the deficit in half.

However, in the 56th minute of the game, Keenan Horne scored South Africa’s sixth goal and gave his team the lead again.

Pakistan’s next game is on November 29 against Ireland, while their last pool encounter is on December 1 against France.

Value of the FIH Nations Cup
The best-ranked teams not taking part in the FIH Hockey Pro League can compete at a high level in the FIH Nations Cup, and the winner team has the chance of being promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the following season. As a result, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup heralds the beginning of the promotion-relegation system for the FIH Hockey Pro League, with the victorious side having the opportunity to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2023–24.

The 2023–24 and 2024–25 FIH Pro League champions will receive direct qualification to their respective 2026 Hockey World Cups. Following that, the victors in 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 will earn a spot in the 2028 Olympics.

From November 28 to December 4, 2022, the North-West University of Potchefstroom, South Africa, will host the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup.

Along with the hosts South Africa, France, and Ireland, Pakistan is assigned to Pool A. Pool B includes Malaysia, Canada, Japan, Korea, and South Korea.

For the event’s semi-finals, the top two teams from each pool will advance.

