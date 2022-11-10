Soa Palelei and former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson will square off

Johnson has been working out with Palelei, a 22-5 veteran of mixed martial arts with 18 knockouts

The organization that is close to Johnson’s heart will benefit in part from the corporate boxing event

Advertisement

In a charity boxing battle, Soa “The Hulk” Palelei and former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson will square off.

Prior to the fight, Johnson has been working out with Palelei, a 22-5 veteran of mixed martial arts with 18 knockouts, for a number of weeks in an effort to raise money for the Coeliac Research Group.

The organization that is close to Johnson’s heart will benefit in part from the corporate boxing event that will take place at Perth’s Crown Casino. He explained, “We have a daughter who suffers from coeliac,”

“Even small amounts make her quite sick. If I’m going to get beaten up by a professional fighter, we might as well make it worth it.”

Fortunately for Johnson, Palelei has assured him that he will “look after” him in the ring and that he “can throw a punch.” We’ve been doing some training, and he’s really excellent,” he told the West Australian.

He is capable of punching. But all we want is for people to enter the ring alongside a professional boxer or fighter, and they will be taken care of.

Advertisement

“They won’t be harmed; it’s their night to shine.” As a mental health ambassador since surviving a suicide attempt, Palelei has worked with the Strong Minds initiative, and the event will also raise money for it.

Palelei continues, “I’d been disturbed, going through sadness and worry. I work closely with their Strong Mines and Strong Schools arms. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my oldest daughter.

“I still have my moments, but I share my story and hopefully it can empower and encourage people to tell their story and it’s about them having the courage to reach out.”

Also Read Islam Makhachev requests that the UFC cease “playing games” with his upcoming bout Islam Makhachev is growing increasingly angry with the UFC Makhachev was anticipated...