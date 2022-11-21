Louis van Gaal expressed confidence that his team can finally win the championship

In a rallying cry before his nation’s appearance in the 2022 World Cup finals later on Monday, Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal expressed confidence that his team can finally win the championship that has eluded them.

In 1974 and 1978, the Netherlands lost to Germany and Argentina, respectively. In South Africa in 2010, Spain’s Andres Iniesta scored an injury-time goal to defeat them.

With a roster that featured players like Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, and Wesley Sneijder, Van Gaal guided the Dutch to third place in the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil. However, the coach argued during a news conference before Monday’s match against Senegal that his current team is superior.

This Netherlands team is captained by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, and it also features Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich.

“Van Dijk truly is an excellent captain and this group is keen to do the job. The 2014 group wanted to do it, but the average quality of this group is higher. In 2014, there were Van Persie, Robben and Sneijder but Sneijder had to serve the squad in a different position, as he was usually a No. 10,” Van Gaal explained.

“I believe in this squad of players. In 2014, we came third with a lesser squad than this group,” The coach affirmed, but added that there are other factors involved in winning the championship besides quality.

“A bit of luck: can you score at the right time? Things like that. We could become world champions: there are squads that are at a higher level than my squad, but it is about how my squad deals with that,” The person who is currently in his third stint as national team coach stated.

“I like to think I can affect this as I have a head start,” he joked, adding that he would prefer not to discuss political issues.

“I am focusing on this coming match and I put a full stop on all these issues after we invited the migrant workers to watch our practice session.”

“I have requested all my players to stop doing that too, because I want them to focus on football and focus on the game against Senegal,” commented Van Gaal.

