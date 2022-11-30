Gakpo scores once more as Dutch defeats Qatar to win Group A

Netherlands defeats Qatar 2-0 to go to the World Cup’s round of 16

The tournament for Qatar ended in defeat at Al Bayt Stadium, just as it had begun

Gakpo, a forward for PSV Eindhoven, once again made the difference

Advertisement

AL KHOR After Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in three games, Netherlands easily defeated World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday to win Group A and advance to the knockout stages.

The World Cup for Qatar came to an end with a defeat at the Al Bayt Stadium, and the Gulf nation will now have to concentrate on playing the role of host as it attempts to plan the future of football in the nation after spending billions to host the World Cup.

Senegal, which eliminated Ecuador by defeating them 2-1 to finish second with six points, will join the Dutch in the round of 16, despite the Dutch’s by no means stellar performance. The Dutch finished with seven points from their three group games.

Gakpo, a forward for PSV Eindhoven, once again made the difference, but he was eager to share the limelight with his colleagues.

“That is all there is to say about today; we are finished. We had a little more control, I believe, and were better with the ball than in recent games “said he.

The hosts had their moments in a lacklustre first half, but the Dutch never had to move past second gear.

Advertisement

The Qataris had a few corners and threatened on the fringe of the Netherlands area right after kickoff as late comers filled the bleachers, but before they could show their teeth, Gakpo delivered a gut-punching goal.

The 23-year-old got an appealing pass from Davy Klaassen, ran through the centre of the defence, and then sent a precise shot past Meshaal Barsham to score the game’s first goal in the 26th minute.

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands got his first start of the competition, and the slow tempo of much of the game suited him as he tried to shake off the rust following his injury concerns.

A cross from Klaassen found its way to Depay four minutes into the second half, and the Qatari defence was caught ball-watching as Depay’s effort was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the goal.

Even though the Dutch had a goal disallowed due to Gakpo’s handling in the build-up and substitute Steven Berghuis hit the crossbar late in the game, they still easily defeated Qatar because they lacked the talent to stage a comeback.

The Dutch now have a brief wait before learning which of the Group B teams they will face in the Round of 16: England, Wales, Iran, or the United States.

Advertisement

The enthusiastic clapping that erupted throughout the stadium during the first half as a supporter holding a banner reading “Win Or Lose — Shukran (thank you) Qatar!” was broadcast on the stadium’s enormous screens might be used to sum up Qatar’s tournament.

Although the supporters were delighted to express their gratitude, the celebration will now have to go on without the host team.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Netherlands vs Ecuador Full Highlights Enner Valencia, captain of Ecuador and nicknamed "Superman," led a spirited comeback...