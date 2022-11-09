Geoff Lawson says Pakistan will win T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Green were fortunate to advance to the semifinals, but according to former Pakistan cricket team head coach Geoff Lawson, they can now win the T20 World Cup 2022.

The 64-year-old remarked on Wednesday that Pakistan should play against New Zealand in the semifinals without concern for the outcome.

When discussing Pakistan’s performance in the competition, the former Australian cricketer stated, “Predictable in the unpredictability as ever.”

“And, fortunate to get to the semifinals. We are aware that they have their moments of brilliance. Additionally, I believe the bowling has been fairly excellent. They were only slightly let down by the batting, bought,”

Having advanced to the semifinals, Lawson, an Australian who has played in 46 Tests and 79 ODIs, remarked that the team is “absolutely capable of winning this cup.”

The big paradox of Pakistani athletes, the former coach said, is that they occasionally appear so composed under pressure.

I had the impression that they had overcome their panic and advanced to the semifinals. It’s a blessing that they are there. Then for some reason, it doesn’t matter what occurs afterwards. Being in the semi-final is a plus, he remarked.

He advised Pakistan to play its natural game without worrying about the consequences, saying, “I think it’s one of the huge advantages for Pakistan that there is scraped in, there’s no pressure on them because they weren’t anticipated to be there.”

Preparation tips for the semifinal

The former cricketer responded that it’s important to be at ease when asked what advice he would give the Pakistani side before their semi-final match against New Zealand.

“The SCG will go along quickly. Although it is known for spinning, it will be fast and support those opening bowlers. Get fast bowlers and attempt to control the game with your bowlers, the speaker continued.

In response to a query, Lawson stated that Pakistan’s opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are elite athletes who have helped Pakistan win numerous matches.

It has come as a bit of a surprise, he continued, as Babar doesn’t appear to be hitting the ball all that well.

“Or perhaps it’s just the tension from the competition. The pressure of being expected to be in the semi-finals and the struggle to advance there are both involved. Hopefully now that that expectation has been met, he can unwind,” he said.

He concurred that being a captain in Pakistan is a difficult job and that pressure is constant.

“Captains have always felt the weight of the country on their shoulders, especially when they play important games against opponents like Australia or India, possibly. And, yeah, that pressure is present. And it’s challenging to go through,” Lawson remarked.

“Listen, when I was the coach there, we had a young captain—Shoaib Malik—who had been appointed captain. He was very inexperienced, and we tried to capitalize on that by telling him not to worry. Because you’re still a young man, nobody expects you to be exceptional. And perhaps Babar must do the same thing. Just set all of it aside, he said.

Pakistan-India cricket

He also discussed India-opening Pakistan’s tournament encounter, stating that it was outstanding not just for the cricket that was played but also for the fans and the atmosphere.

“That was a beautiful thing. It speaks a lot about the game of cricket, not just about the two countries. There might be a final there. They must examine two grounds. He said, “If there is a final glance, I won’t squeeze them all into one ground.”

“Ideally, games between India and Pakistan should take place there. And I consider it a great blessing that I was their coach during their most recent matchup in India. Additionally, the series was outstanding. The cricket was of the highest caliber. The level of competitiveness was excellent. Additionally excellent was the teamwork between the two groups. The Indian fans supported their home team, of course, but they also gave Pakistan credit when they played well.

“If you pose the same query to the supporters. The Indian or Pakistani fans will say that they would prefer to host a home series in any of their two nations. I don’t think there’s any question about it, he said.

