  Ghana vs South Korea 3-2 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings
Ghana remained in contention for the next round of the World Cup on Monday after defeating South Korea by a score of 3-2 thanks to two goals scored by Mohammed Kudus.

The game was full of twists and turns throughout. Ghana had a 2-0 lead going into halftime, but allowed South Korea to get back into the game.

Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the final three minutes of the match to tie the score at 2-2.

However, Kudus scored the game-winning goal for Ghana, giving them the victory in a nail-biting match.

South Korea XI :  Seunggyu,  Jinsu, Minjae, Moonhwan,  Younggwon,  Wooyoung, Hwang Inbeom, Son, Changhoon, Wooyeong, Guesung.

Ghana XI:  Ati Zigi,  Lamptey, Salisu, Mensah,  Amartey,  Partey, Kudus ,  Samed, Jordan J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Williams.

Points table

