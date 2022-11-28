Ghana vs South Korea 3-2 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table and Teams Standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: South Korea vs Ghana Live score
Ghana remained in contention for the next round of the World Cup on Monday after defeating South Korea by a score of 3-2 thanks to two goals scored by Mohammed Kudus.
The game was full of twists and turns throughout. Ghana had a 2-0 lead going into halftime, but allowed South Korea to get back into the game.
Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the final three minutes of the match to tie the score at 2-2.
However, Kudus scored the game-winning goal for Ghana, giving them the victory in a nail-biting match.
South Korea XI : Seunggyu, Jinsu, Minjae, Moonhwan, Younggwon, Wooyoung, Hwang Inbeom, Son, Changhoon, Wooyeong, Guesung.
Ghana XI: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Salisu, Mensah, Amartey, Partey, Kudus , Samed, Jordan J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Williams.
