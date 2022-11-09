Advertisement
  • Giovani Lo Celso: Argentine midfielder, won’t be in the World Cup
Articles
Giovani Lo Celso, an Argentine midfielder, won’t be in the World Cup

  • Giovani Lo Celso will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
  • Lo Celso was hurt while playing for Villarreal in a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in Spain’s La Liga
  • Argentina will face Saudi Arabia to open their World Cup campaign
According to numerous media sources in Argentina, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of a torn leg muscle.

On October 30, Lo Celso was hurt while playing for Villarreal in a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in Spain’s La Liga. According to news source Ole on Tuesday, scans revealed a damaged right hamstring that needs to be repaired surgically.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was anticipated to be an important member of Argentina’s squad at football’s premier competition.

During the Copa America last year, which the Albiceleste won by defeating the hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final, he was praised by the local media for his brilliant link-up play with captain Lionel Messi, according to Xinhua.

On November 22, Argentina will face Saudi Arabia to open their World Cup campaign. They will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Next Monday, manager Lionel Scaloni is anticipated to announce his final 26-man roster (November 14).

Also Read

Football star Gerard Piqué of Barcelona will quit playing
Football star Gerard Piqué of Barcelona will quit playing

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has announced his retirement from the game In...

