Google will release new services for FIFA enthusiasts on many platforms

Google released a number of platform changes that will make it simpler for fans to watch the FIFA World Cup

Daily highlights video from TV networks, personalized notifications, a specific section on Google TV

Users may easily tap the match they wish to follow and drag to pin the score

Advertisement

On Thursday, Google released a number of platform changes that will make it simpler for fans to watch the FIFA World Cup beginning on November 20.

A daily highlights video from TV networks, personalized notifications, a specific section on Google TV, and a multiplayer game are just a few of the new updates.

Users will need to search “World Cup” to keep up with match updates and their favorite teams, according to a Google blog post. Additionally, users can choose to receive updates about their squad by clicking the bell in the top-right corner.

In addition, supporters can simply get the score while on the go by pinning it to their Android phone.

Users may easily tap the match they wish to follow and drag to pin the score wherever on their screen by using the Android Google App or Search on mobile browsers.

The most thrilling moments from every World Cup game may be rewatched and caught up on YouTube via FIFA and official broadcast outlets. According to a blog post by Google, members to YouTube TV will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on FOX and FS1.

Advertisement

Users will be able to watch everything, from the group stage through the championship, on the Google TV device.

The users’ “For you” tab contains a list of live matches that they can access directly. Users may explore World Cup material, including live games, highlights, recaps, and more, from broadcasters including FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX, and more in a new row.

Prior to the games, the tech giant will also roll out a new label for companies on Search that would let users to watch the match with other FIFA aficionados.

According to the blog post, users will soon be able to use Search to search for “Where to watch the world cup near me” in order to discover a location of their choice.

Also Read FIFA requests that countries “focus on football” in Qatar FIFA has written to World Cup teams urging them to concentrate on...