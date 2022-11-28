Gower, Atherton, and Hussain will commentate on Pakistan-England Tests

David Gower, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain joined the commentary team

David Gower, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain, all former England captains, joined the commentary team on Monday for the upcoming three-match Test series between England and Pakistan in December.

Atherton and Hussain will be visiting Pakistan for the first time as broadcasters thanks to an official partnership between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sky Sports UK. Gower had previously commented on events in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League and the recent seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England in September.

The remaining members of the commentary team are former Pakistan Test cricketers Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, and Urooj Mumtaz, in addition to the trio of Gower, Atherton, and Hussain. The three Tests will be broadcast worldwide via 27 full HD cameras, including the buggy cam and full Hawk-Eye review system, according to the PCB.

The three Test matches between Pakistan and England are slated to take place at Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13), and Karachi as part of the ICC World Test Championship’s second cycle (December 17-21).

After a break of 17 years, England will play a Test series on Pakistani soil. They lost the three-match series by a score of 2-0 when they last played a Test match there in 2005. In September and October, the visitors played a seven-match T20I series here, which they won 4-3.

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning captain and former prime minister, was the target of an attempted assassination earlier this month. However, the first Test will proceed as scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Last year, England’s men’s and women’s teams were supposed to go to Pakistan for white-ball matches, but they cancelled immediately after New Zealand’s tour was cancelled, citing security concerns, just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi could start.

Pakistan will play two Test matches at home against New Zealand in December 2022 and January 2023, making this series against England their seventh in the current WTC cycle.

The three Test matches between England and Pakistan will mark their final performance in the second World Test Championship, where they are ranked seventh to Pakistan’s fifth place.

