World Athletics Relays 2023 that were set for May 13-14 have been postponed until 2025

According to Xinhua’s reporting, the the dates of the event have not yet been decided upon

World Athletics Relays 2023 would serve as a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships that would be held in Budapest in 2023

The Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) informed on Wednesday that the World Athletics Relays 2023 that were set for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed until 2025.

In a statement published on its website, the CAA said that the decision to postpone the event that occurs every two years and added that the World Athletics Federation, the local organizers, and the CAA all gave their approval to the decision.

According to Xinhua’s reporting, the the dates of the event have not yet been decided upon, and the CAA has promised to collaborate closely with the local organizers in order to hold a successful event in 2025.

It was anticipated that the World Athletics Relays 2023 would serve as a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships that would be held in Budapest in 2023.

According to Xinhua, World Athletics has decided to revise the qualification pathway as a result of the postponement of the event. As a result of this decision, the top eight teams from the World Athletics Championships that will be held in Oregon this summer will earn their tickets to the 2023 edition in the capital of Hungary.

