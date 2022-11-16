Advertisement
  • Haris Rauf is greeted warmly by family, friends, and admirers
Haris Rauf is greeted warmly by family, friends, and admirers

Articles
  • After the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia
  • Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf returned to his home in Islamabad
  • He was greeted warmly by his family and friends
The Men in Green were defeated by England in the championship game of the international competition that was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the previous Sunday.

The ace pacer’s devoted followers and supporters greeted him by drumming and dancing in front of his house when he arrived.

In his remarks to the members of the press present at the event, Rauf expressed gratitude to the supporters, the fans. He said, “You love us so much and this is the reason why we try to perform well,” and it’s because of your love that we work so hard.

The famous player continued by saying, “Alhamdulillah, we are all happy with the World Cup [performance] and I think the whole of Pakistan is happy with our performance,”

Lahore was visited by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, as well as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, as well as Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, and Naseem Shah.

