In advance of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England’s captain Harry Kane is adamant that his country can regain its peak form.

Having lost to Italy and Hungary and drawn twice with Germany prior to their opening World Cup match against Iran, England will be seeking their first victory in seven games.

These outcomes and the performances that went along with them have decreased enthusiasm for England, but Kane maintains that now is the moment to take risks.

“I look back at England 10, 15 years ago and it was almost like we were scared to say we wanted to win it. I think one of the big shifts that we’ve made over the last four or five years with Gareth (Southgate) is not being afraid to say that,” Kane stated

“We’re going to this tournament to win it because we believe we can. It’d be wrong to think otherwise. What’s the point of going to a World Cup and not believing that you can bring the trophy home?” He acknowledged that England had performed below expectations but sought out the good in recent performances

“It hasn’t been the greatest period in a long time for England. Since Gareth took charge — we haven’t had a spell like we’ve had, but in a way before a major tournament that can be a good thing, because it allows you not to be carried away, or even the media or the press to get carried away.”

“We have a good confidence within ourselves that we can go and have a great tournament in Qatar,” he said.

